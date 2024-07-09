In brief Simplifying... In brief If you're getting weird emails, calls, or see odd credit card charges, your personal data might be on the dark web.

Dark web: 5 warning signs your data has been exposed

What's the story The dark web, an inaccessible part of the internet via conventional search engines, is a hotspot for cybercriminals exploiting personal data. According to Rajiv Kohli, a cybersecurity expert at William & Mary, the dark web is "very scary down there." Cybercriminals can use this data to access financial accounts and potentially commit identity theft. This article highlights the key signs that your personal data may have been compromised and provides steps you can take to protect yourself.

Recognizing signs of personal data exposure

There are several indicators that your personal data may be available on the dark web. These signs include receiving unsolicited emails, texts, and phone calls; noticing unfamiliar purchases on your credit card; being locked out of your bank account; encountering strange health insurance claims; and receiving alerts about unauthorized login or password changes. Such exposure increases exposure to identity theft, cyberattacks, and online scams.

How to ascertain if your data in on dark web

Identity theft protection services can help detect if your sensitive data is on the dark web. The Bureau of Justice Statistics in the US reported that around 23.9 million people, or 9% of US residents aged 16 and older, were victims of identity theft in 2021. However, Kohli warns that these services have limitations and cannot guarantee complete protection against data compromise.

Preventive measures against dark web data exposure

If your personal data is found on the dark web, there are steps you can take to protect yourself. Andrew Wolfe, director of the cybersecurity program at Loyola University New Orleans, suggests signing up for identity theft monitoring services, freezing your credit, regularly changing passwords, and reviewing bank statements. "It is extremely valuable to have some kind of dark-web monitoring service," advises Wolfe.

Reporting data breach: A crucial step in cybersecurity

In the event of a data breach leading to fraud or identity theft, it's essential to report the incident to your card company, lender, and the law enforcement agencies. Robin Chataut, assistant professor of cybersecurity and computer science at Quinnipiac University, recommends reporting the case to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) or similar authority in your country.