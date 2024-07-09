Stranded on ISS: Veteran explains how astronauts might be coping
Former astronaut Terry Virts has shared his perspective on the situation of astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, who are currently stranded on the ISS due to technical issues with Boeing's Starliner spacecraft. Virts, a retired Air Force colonel and NASA astronaut, believes that the extended stay in space could be a blessing rather than a curse for the stranded astronauts. Originally scheduled to return on June 14, NASA has not yet announced a new date for Starliner crew's homecoming.
Veteran views delay as positive experience
Virts shared his perspective on the situation in an interview with NPR. He suggested that the extended stay could be seen as a positive experience for Williams and Wilmore, stating, "They're, you know, they get a few bonus weeks in space." Virts also speculated that the rest of the ISS crew might appreciate having some extra help around.
NASA confident in astronauts' safe return despite delays
Despite the indefinite delay, NASA maintains that Williams and Wilmore are not technically stranded. "So far, we don't see any scenario where Starliner is not going to be able to bring Butch and Suni home," stated Steve Stich, NASA commercial crew program manager. Virts echoed this sentiment, stating that the astronauts could return at any time if necessary by simply jumping in the capsule and returning to Earth.
Delay could provide valuable data, says retired astronaut
Virts suggested that the delay could provide valuable data for engineers. "They want to take the big bureaucratic rubber stamp and stamp certified on the Starliner," he said. During this unexpected free time, the astronauts can analyze all the data to understand what's going on with the helium and the jets. Virts concluded his interview with a message for Williams and Wilmore: "I would just say enjoy it... And stay busy."