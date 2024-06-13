The signal caused brief public concern

NASA explains the strange emergency alert heard during ISS livestream

By Akash Pandey 04:02 pm Jun 13, 202404:02 pm

What's the story NASA recently found itself in an awkward situation when an emergency signal, intended for training purposes, was inadvertently broadcast on its live stream. The audio clip, which suggested a crew member on the International Space Station (ISS) was suffering from decompression sickness, was part of an ongoing simulation. The space agency clarified that the crew members were in their rest period at the time and all were safe and healthy.

SpaceX confirms training exercise and crew safety

SpaceX, the private space company, also confirmed that the audio was from a training exercise in California. The company reassured the public that the crew training in Hawthorne and the Dragon spacecraft docked at the ISS were both safe and healthy. The incident caused a stir on social media, with many expressing relief upon learning that it was a false alarm.

Upcoming spacewalk unaffected by false alarm

The false alarm did not disrupt the upcoming spacewalk planned by astronauts Tracy C. Dyson and Matt Dominick. The mission, scheduled for today, involves removing a faulty radio frequency box from an antenna on the space station. The astronauts will also collect microorganisms from the station's surface for analysis. The spacewalk is expected to last approximately six and a half hours and will be live-streamed on NASA's website and YouTube channel.