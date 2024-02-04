The spacecraft will aid scientists in assessing the health of oceans globally

What's the story Get ready for SpaceX's upcoming launch of NASA's PACE satellite on Tuesday at 1:33am EST (12:03pm IST) from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. This mission aims to study the health of all the oceans by collecting data on clouds, aerosols, and phytoplankton growth. Notably, PACE is an acronym for "Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem." You can watch the PACE launch live on NASA platforms on Tuesday.

PACE satellite's mission and orbit

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket will carry the PACE satellite to an orbit 677 kilometers above Earth, way higher than the International Space Station. From there, PACE's three science instruments will analyze the color and amount of light to understand better the tiny algae that are crucial to our oceans and marine life. This satellite will add to over 20 years of global satellite observations related to ocean biology, air quality, and climate.

Projected lifespan and cost

Initially estimated at $805 million in 2014 with a planned launch in 2022, the PACE mission's total cost has risen to $948 million. Despite facing cancellation attempts by former US President Donald Trump's administration in fiscal years 2018, 2019, and 2020, the US Congress stepped in each time to allocate the necessary funds, saving PACE from being scrapped. The 3.2-meter-long spacecraft is expected to operate for at least three years.

Busy year for SpaceX with record launches

PACE will contribute to a better understanding of Earth's oceans, climate, and overall ocean health. This launch is just one of many for SpaceX this year, which set a record with 10 orbital missions in January alone. CEO Elon Musk says this impressive pace could increase even more, with SpaceX aiming for 144 missions in 2024. The company's ambitious plans continue to push the boundaries of space exploration and satellite deployment.