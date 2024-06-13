The spacewalk mission will be live-streamed by NASA

NASA astronauts to collect microbe samples during ISS spacewalk today

By Akash Pandey 03:38 pm Jun 13, 202403:38 pm

What's the story Two NASA astronauts are set to embark on the first spacewalk of 2024 today at the International Space Station (ISS). The mission will be led by Tracy C. Dyson and Matt Dominick, who will perform maintenance tasks and collect samples from the exterior surfaces of the station's Destiny and Quest modules. The samples will be analyzed to determine if microorganisms released through station vents can survive in the harsh microgravity environment outside the ISS.

Collection process

How will the microbe collection be carried out?

NASA has released an animation demonstrating how Dyson will collect the samples during the spacewalk. The process will begin with Dyson placing the microorganism handle in the caddy on her portable workstation. She will then collect the first sample from a vacuum exhaust systems vent, followed by a second sample from the station's carbon dioxide vent. Additional samples will be taken from around the airlock where the astronauts exited the orbital facility for their spacewalk.

Live coverage

Spacewalk to be broadcast live by NASA

The spacewalk is scheduled to last approximately six-and-a-half hours and will be broadcast live by NASA. The coverage will begin at 6:30am ET (4:00pm IST) on Thursday, with the spacewalk itself starting around 8:00am ET (5:30pm IST). The broadcast will feature footage from various cameras, including those attached to the astronauts' helmets, and will include live communications between the astronauts and Mission Control. A NASA official will provide commentary on the events as they unfold.

Spacewalk delay

Event was delayed due to superbug detection

The spacewalk was initially scheduled for Tuesday but was postponed due to the detection of a multi-drug resistant bacteria, Enterobacter bugandensis, on the ISS. The 'superbug' has evolved and become more potent in the closed environment of the ISS, posing a potential health risk to the crew. The delay allowed the current astronauts on the ISS to prepare for the spacewalk and for additional checks of the Boeing Starliner capsule before its return to Earth.