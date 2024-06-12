Next Article

It took off from Earth on June 5

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft's return to Earth delayed until June 18

What's the story The return of Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft, carrying NASA astronauts Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Sunita "Suni" Williams, has been delayed until June 18. The spacecraft was initially scheduled to undock from the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday, and return to Earth after launching from Florida on June 5. However, due to various factors, the return journey has been postponed.

Reasons

Multiple factors contribute to return delay

The delay is attributed to several reasons including repairs to faulty parts on the spacecraft, weather conditions, and ISS scheduling matters like spacewalks by other astronauts aboard ISS. As of yesterday, mission officials were aiming for June 18 for Starliner's undocking from the station. The spacecraft is expected to land in either New Mexico or Arizona approximately six hours after undocking, depending on weather conditions.

Technical challenges

New issues detected on Starliner

While docked at the ISS, a new issue has emerged on the Starliner - a "sticky" oxidizer valve. This problem was disclosed by NASA's Deputy Program Manager for the ISS, Dina Contella. Additionally, an extra helium leak on Starliner's propulsion system was identified, adding to the four already detected during its journey to the space station. Despite these challenges, Boeing and NASA were able to restore four of the five maneuvering thrusters that malfunctioned during the flight.

Mission significance

Starliner's mission is a crucial test for NASA

The current mission of Starliner is crucial before NASA can certify it for routine flights. The spacecraft can remain docked to the ISS for a maximum of 45 days. This mission marks a significant step for Boeing's Starliner, which aims to become the second US spacecraft for riding to orbit, competing with Elon Musk's SpaceX and its Crew Dragon capsule.