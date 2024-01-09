Part found missing in Indian Boeing 737 MAX aircraft: DGCA

1/6

India 3 min read

Part found missing in Indian Boeing 737 MAX aircraft: DGCA

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:59 pm Jan 09, 202411:59 pm

One Indian Boeing 737 MAX plane was found with a missing part

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday said that a "missing washer" was found in an Indian Boeing 737 MAX airplane during a fleet inspection. The Indian Boeing 737 MAX fleet includes 40 planes from Akasa Air, SpiceJet, and Air India Express. Last month, an international operator found a bolt with a missing nut in a mechanism in the rudder-control linkage of a B737 MAX. Subsequently, Boeing recommended operators across the globe conduct an inspection of their fleets.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Besides the loose bolt discovery, Boeing is facing scrutiny after a mid-air blow-out incident on Alaska Airlines's B737 MAX-9 plane, endangering 177 people onboard, last week. This adds to an expanding series of mishaps and crashes involving this flagship Boeing jet. To recall, Boeing 737 MAX aircraft were grounded worldwide between March 2019 and December 2020 after two separate crashes—involving Tiger Air and Ethiopian Airlines—claimed nearly 350 lives.

3/6

Inspections completed on 39 aircraft with no issues

Out of the 40 Indian Boeing 737 MAX planes, 39 have been inspected with no issues found except on one with the missing washer, the DGCA said. "Rectification action as per recommendations of Boeing has been taken prior to the release of this aircraft," it added. The last aircraft will be inspected after rectification before being approved for operation.

4/6

Airlines confirm no adverse findings in inspections

Akasa Air, SpiceJet, and Air India Express have reported no negative findings during their fleet inspections. Akasa Air said, "We can confirm that there are no adverse findings. We can also confirm that there was no disruption to our operations." Similarly, SpiceJet stated, "No adverse findings were identified during this inspection. Our flight operations remained unaffected and continued to operate as usual." An Air India Express spokesperson also confirmed that their inspections were completed within the given time frame.

5/6

Inspections done for emergency exit safety

The DGCA announced on Monday that inspections on India-registered 737-8 MAX aircraft were completed. The focus was on reviewing the functionality and secure closure of all over-wing emergency exits in the wake of the Alaska Airlines incident. This order was separate from the Boeing advisory to global operators to check for loose parts.

6/6

What happened on Alaska Airlines flight

Soon after departing from Portland, Oregon, United States, the Alaska Airlines plane returned for an emergency landing due to a pressurization issue on Friday (local time). It was en route to Ontario, California. Social media visuals revealed a blown-out window panel, creating a hole in the plane's side at over 16,000 feet. A window and fuselage section popped off after take-off. Despite the terrifying incident, the pilots successfully turned the plane around for a safe landing with no major injuries.