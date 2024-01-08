Boeing CEO calls all-hands safety meeting after Alaska Airlines incident

By Rishabh Raj Jan 08, 2024

During an Alaska Airlines flight, a cabin panel flew off midair, creating a hole in the plane's fuselage

Boeing CEO David Calhoun has scheduled a company-wide meeting on Tuesday to discuss the recent Alaska Airlines incident, in which a part of a Boeing 737-9 MAX's fuselage blew out during ascent. The meeting aims to emphasize Boeing's dedication to "safety, quality, integrity, and transparency" as regulators investigate the accident. In an internal email, Calhoun mentioned that such situations serve as reminders for the company to stay focused on constant improvement.

Details of the Alaska Airlines incident

On Friday, passengers on a Boeing 737-9 MAX jet flying from Portland to Ontario, California, faced a frightening situation when a plug in the plane's aft emergency door fell out, causing cabin depressurization. Some passengers sustained minor injuries, but no fatalities were reported. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chair Jennifer Homendy acknowledged the incident's impact, stating, "I imagine this was a pretty terrifying event."

FAA grounds 171 MAX 9 planes for inspections

In response to the incident, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered 171 MAX 9 planes, including those operated by Alaska and United Airlines, to be grounded for inspections. Alaska Airlines canceled 170 flights on Sunday, affecting 25,000 passengers. United Airlines also confirmed that 33 of its 79 Max aircraft had been inspected. The NTSB is now leading an investigation into the cause of the incident.

Boeing's previous safety concerns

This event has put Boeing's safety approach under the microscope. The company's 737 Max 8 plane was involved in two high-profile crashes in 2018 and 2019, resulting in 346 deaths. Subsequent investigations revealed that Boeing's decisions contributed to safety lapses on its aircraft, leading to billions in settlement payments after criminal charges were filed.

Boeing's response and apology

Boeing has apologized for the accident and pledged to cooperate with the NTSB's investigation. In a statement, the company said, "Safety is our top priority, and we deeply regret the impact this event has had on our customers and their passengers." We agree with and fully support the FAA's decision to require immediate inspections of 737-9 airplanes with the same configuration as the affected airplane." A Boeing technical team is also assisting the NTSB in investigating Friday's incident.