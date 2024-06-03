Next Article

Dogecoin is down 0.26% to trade at $0.11

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

By Akash Pandey 10:58 am Jun 03, 202410:58 am

What's the story Bitcoin has climbed 0.91% over the last 24 hours, trading at $68,394.45. It is 0.58% lower than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 0.15% from yesterday to trade at $3,803.74. It has fallen 3.04% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum now stands at $1,330.14 billion and $457.15 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies?

BNB is trading at $609.33, which is 0.79% up from yesterday and a 0.84% rise from last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.55 after falling down 0.43% in the last 24 hours. It is 2.85% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 0.69%) and $0.11 (down 0.26%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana is down by 1.6% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $162.92 (down 1.81%), $7.04 (down 0.66%), $0.000022 (down 2.09%), and $0.66 (down 1.01%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 1.6%, while Polka Dot is down 5.89%. Shiba Inu has lost 0.11% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has declined 3.78%.

Data

Top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24 hour movement are Notcoin, Toncoin, Flare, Kaspa, and Gala. They are trading at $0.022 (up 19.52%), $6.80 (up 7.69%), $0.022 (up 6.44%), $0.11 (up 5.58%), and $0.044 (up 4.44%), respectively.

Stable tokens

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (up 0.02%) and $1 (down 0.01%), respectively.

Data

Check out top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Synthetix, Bonk, ORDI, Beam, and BOOK OF MEME. They are trading at $2.65 (down 8.40%), $0.000033 (down 6.66%), $45.35 (down 6.59%), $0.022 (down 6.31%), and $0.011 (down 5.54%), respectively.

DeFi

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Internet Computer, and Dai. They are trading at $35.02 (down 2.88%), $18.02 (down 1.96%), $9.59 (down 2.97%), $11.93 (down 1.38%), and $0.99 (up 0%), respectively.

NFT

Take a look at top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Render, Immutable, Stacks, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $11.90 (down 1.63%), $9.93 (down 0.80%), $2.18 (down 1.80%), $1.85 (down 0.35%), and $2.10 (down 0.94%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.53 trillion, a 0.27% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $60.22 billion, which marks a 36.84% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $2.21 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $2.35 trillion.