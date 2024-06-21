In brief Simplifying... In brief Apple's new standalone app, Final Cut Camera, brings manual controls to the iPhone camera for the first time.

Users can adjust white balance, focus, shutter speed, and ISO, and easily switch between Apple ProRes and HEVC codecs, frame rate, and resolution within the app.

Final Cut Camera app is now available for free

Apple's new app brings manual camera controls to your iPhone

What's the story Apple has officially launched its Final Cut Camera app for iPhones. First announced at the Apple iPad event on May 7, the app is now available for download from the App Store. The Final Cut Camera app on iPhone bolsters Apple's ecosystem integration with advanced features like Live Multicam. This tool enables users to wirelessly connect and view up to four cameras simultaneously on a single screen, offering a comprehensive director's view of all four cameras at once.

First-party solution for enhancing camera performance

As a standalone application on iPhone, the Final Cut Camera app also enhances camera performance by providing manual controls. It allows users to adjust the white balance, and select manual focus, shutter speed, and ISO. This is the first time Apple has introduced manual camera controls in any of their own apps. Apple markets iPhone as a professional-grade video tool for creators and having these manual controls is necessary, despite needing to download an additional app.

It simplifies codec and color setting adjustments

The new app also tackles a significant issue with the official camera: the need to navigate back to the Settings app to alter codecs and color settings. With this app, users can pick between Apple ProRes and HEVC from the top controls within the app itself, and swiftly select frame rate and resolution. This feature is expected to further enhance the user experience and convenience.