Apple's new app brings manual camera controls to your iPhone
Apple has officially launched its Final Cut Camera app for iPhones. First announced at the Apple iPad event on May 7, the app is now available for download from the App Store. The Final Cut Camera app on iPhone bolsters Apple's ecosystem integration with advanced features like Live Multicam. This tool enables users to wirelessly connect and view up to four cameras simultaneously on a single screen, offering a comprehensive director's view of all four cameras at once.
First-party solution for enhancing camera performance
As a standalone application on iPhone, the Final Cut Camera app also enhances camera performance by providing manual controls. It allows users to adjust the white balance, and select manual focus, shutter speed, and ISO. This is the first time Apple has introduced manual camera controls in any of their own apps. Apple markets iPhone as a professional-grade video tool for creators and having these manual controls is necessary, despite needing to download an additional app.
It simplifies codec and color setting adjustments
The new app also tackles a significant issue with the official camera: the need to navigate back to the Settings app to alter codecs and color settings. With this app, users can pick between Apple ProRes and HEVC from the top controls within the app itself, and swiftly select frame rate and resolution. This feature is expected to further enhance the user experience and convenience.