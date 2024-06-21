In brief Simplifying... In brief Apple is running a promotion where students buying select Mac devices or certain iPad models can receive free third-generation AirPods or an Apple Pencil, respectively.

To aid students in their purchase decisions, Apple is also offering bookable in-store sessions to provide guidance on choosing the right Mac laptop and customizing its features.

This initiative is part of Apple's broader effort to support students in their academic pursuits.

'Back to School' offers will be live till September 30

Apple is offering free Pencil to iPad buyers: Check offer

What's the story Apple has announced its "Back to School" offers for students, which include complimentary AirPods with select Mac laptops and free Pencils with certain iPad models. The promotion is currently live on the Apple Education store and it will run until September 30. Alongside these freebies, the tech giant is also offering up to 20% discount on its AppleCare+ plans.

Mac specifics

Details of the promotional offer for Mac

During this promotional period, students buying select Mac devices will receive third-generation AirPods with a Lightning Charging case at no extra cost. Other AirPod models are available at a discounted price. The offer includes several Mac models like MacBook Air with M2 or M3, MacBook Pro 14-inch or 16-inch with M3, iMac with M3, and Mac mini with M2.

iPad offer

Free Apple Pencil offer for iPad buyers

Students purchasing certain iPad models can also get the new Apple Pencil Pro or the Apple Pencil with USB-C at no extra cost. The eligible iPad models for this offer include iPad Pro 13-inch (M4), iPad Pro 11-inch (M4), iPad Air 13-inch (M2), and iPad Air 11-inch (M2). This initiative is part of Apple's broader effort to support students in their academic pursuits.

In-store guidance

Bookable sessions for students

To help students make informed decisions, Apple is introducing new bookable sessions at its stores. These sessions are designed to guide students in choosing the right Mac laptop based on their personal college experience and budget. They also offer advice on customizing features to fit their needs. This move is expected to further enhance the student shopping experience during the promotional period.