The US has banned new sales of Kaspersky antivirus software from July 20, citing national security risks due to the company's alleged links with Russia.

Existing customers can receive updates until September 29, after which Kaspersky can't push updates to US users.

Kaspersky, denying the allegations, plans to fight the ban legally.

Sales ban will take effect on July 20

US bans sales of Kaspersky antivirus over Russia links

By Akash Pandey 01:59 pm Jun 21, 202401:59 pm

What's the story The US government has announced a ban on the sale of Kaspersky antivirus software due to national security concerns. The decision follows an extensive investigation by the Commerce Department, which concluded that ongoing operations from Russia-based cybersecurity firm Kaspersky, in the US posed a "national security risk." The risk is linked to the "Russian government's offensive cyber capabilities and capacity to influence or direct Kaspersky's operations," says the department.

Official statement

Kaspersky's operations present security risk: US Commerce Secretary

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo stated, "Russia has shown time and again they have the capability and intent to exploit Russian companies, like Kaspersky Lab, to collect and weaponize sensitive US information." This action marks the first of its kind since an executive order issued during Donald Trump's presidency, empowered the Commerce Department to investigate if certain companies pose a national security risk.

Ban details

Ban on new sales starts July 20

The ban on new sales of Kaspersky software in the US will take effect from July 20. However, existing customers can continue receiving software updates until September 29. After this date, Kaspersky will no longer be allowed to push software updates to US customers. Despite the ban, Raimondo clarified that "US individuals and businesses that continue to use or have existing Kaspersky products and services are not in violation of the law."

Company response

Kaspersky refutes allegations, pledges to fight ban

In response to the ban, Kaspersky has denied the allegations and expressed its commitment to "pursue all legally available options to preserve its current operations and relationships." The Moscow-headquartered company stated that the Commerce Department's decision was influenced by the current geopolitical climate and theoretical concerns. Kaspersky also emphasized that it does not engage in activities threatening US national security.

Security list

US adds three Kaspersky-linked entities to security concern list

In addition to the software ban, the Commerce Department has added three entities linked to Kaspersky to a list of companies considered to be national security concerns. These additions were made "for their cooperation with Russian military and intelligence authorities in support of the Russian government's cyber intelligence objectives." The commerce department "strongly encouraged" users to switch to new vendors, but did not ban them from utilizing the software if they chose to do so.