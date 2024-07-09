Apple iPhone 16 Pro leak reveals major camera upgrade
The forthcoming iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to showcase significant design and camera improvements, including the debut of tetraprism lenses for enhanced 5x zoom capability, per analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Until now, this lens has been a standout feature of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. "Apple remains Largan's largest client, and Largan continues to be Apple's top lens supplier. Consequently, the new iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will feature tetraprism cameras in the latter half of 2024," Kuo said.
Apple also partners with GSEO for advanced lenses
In addition to its ongoing collaboration with Largan, Apple is also expected to join forces with Genius Electronic Optical (GSEO) for the provision of these advanced lenses. A report from DigiTimes suggests that Apple has placed substantial orders with both Largan Precision and GSEO. This move aims to ensure a steady supply of periscope lenses for the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models.
iPhone 16 Pro models to feature A18 chip
The iPhone 16 Pro models are likely to be slightly larger than their predecessors to accommodate the new tetraprism lens. This size increase will address physical limitations that previously hindered the inclusion of a larger periscope zoom lens in the smaller iPhone 15 Pro. The iPhone 16 series is expected to feature the next-generation Apple A18 chip across all four models, promising a uniform performance boost.
Rumored additional upgrades for iPhone 16 Pro models
In addition to the aforementioned upgrades, rumors suggest that the Pro models may feature a higher refresh rate and improved battery life, further enhancing user experience. However, these speculations remain unconfirmed until the official announcement of the iPhone 16 series. This much-anticipated reveal is expected to take place in early September.