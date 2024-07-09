In brief Simplifying... In brief Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro is set to feature a major camera upgrade with advanced periscope lenses, thanks to collaborations with Largan Precision and Genius Electronic Optical.

The new model will also house a larger tetraprism lens and the next-gen A18 chip, potentially offering a higher refresh rate and improved battery life.

The official reveal is expected in early September. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

iPhone 16 Pro to feature 5x tetraprism zoom lens

Apple iPhone 16 Pro leak reveals major camera upgrade

By Mudit Dube 05:03 pm Jul 09, 202405:03 pm

What's the story The forthcoming iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to showcase significant design and camera improvements, including the debut of tetraprism lenses for enhanced 5x zoom capability, per analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Until now, this lens has been a standout feature of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. "Apple remains Largan's largest client, and Largan continues to be Apple's top lens supplier. Consequently, the new iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will feature tetraprism cameras in the latter half of 2024," Kuo said.

Lens supply

Apple also partners with GSEO for advanced lenses

In addition to its ongoing collaboration with Largan, Apple is also expected to join forces with Genius Electronic Optical (GSEO) for the provision of these advanced lenses. A report from DigiTimes suggests that Apple has placed substantial orders with both Largan Precision and GSEO. This move aims to ensure a steady supply of periscope lenses for the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models.

Hardware upgrades

iPhone 16 Pro models to feature A18 chip

The iPhone 16 Pro models are likely to be slightly larger than their predecessors to accommodate the new tetraprism lens. This size increase will address physical limitations that previously hindered the inclusion of a larger periscope zoom lens in the smaller iPhone 15 Pro. The iPhone 16 series is expected to feature the next-generation Apple A18 chip across all four models, promising a uniform performance boost.

Potential features

Rumored additional upgrades for iPhone 16 Pro models

In addition to the aforementioned upgrades, rumors suggest that the Pro models may feature a higher refresh rate and improved battery life, further enhancing user experience. However, these speculations remain unconfirmed until the official announcement of the iPhone 16 series. This much-anticipated reveal is expected to take place in early September.