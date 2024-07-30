In short Simplifying... In short Apple has chosen Google's chips over NVIDIA's for its AI development, using them to create AI models for iPhones and other devices.

Despite this, Apple's long-term AI plans remain unchanged, with its own hardware in use for processing Apple Intelligence queries.

The tech giant is also investing over $5 billion in AI server enhancements, aiming to match industry leaders like Microsoft and Meta, and has acquired firms specializing in data compression for AI queries.

By Mudit Dube 04:32 pm Jul 30, 2024

What's the story Apple has revealed that it uses Google's tensor processing unit (TPU) chips to train its artificial intelligence (AI) models. The information was disclosed in a research paper titled "Apple Intelligence Foundation Language Models." The paper indicates that Apple's Foundation Model (AFM) and the server technology supporting it were initially developed using "v4 and v5p Cloud TPU clusters" with Apple's software.

Strategic choice

Apple sidelines NVIDIA's dominance in AI processors

Despite NVIDIA's dominance in the AI processors market with an approximate 80% share, Apple chose to depend on Google's cloud infrastructure. The tech giant used 2,048 of the TPUv5p chips to create the AI model for iPhones and other devices. For its server AI model, Apple utilized 8,192 TPUv4 processors. The company's engineers suggested in the paper that even larger and more complex models could be developed using Google's chips.

Future prospects

Apple's long-term AI plans remain unaffected

Apple's use of Google's hardware for initial training does not significantly affect its long-term plans. The company reportedly has its own hardware, derived from Apple Silicon, in its data centers to process Apple Intelligence queries. This is part of a project known as "Project ACDC," aimed at optimizing AI applications within its data centers.

Financial commitment

Apple plans $5B investment in AI server enhancements

Apple plans to invest over $5 billion in AI server enhancements over the next two years. The objective is to match the technological capabilities of industry leaders like Microsoft and Meta by acquiring tens of thousands of AI server units, likely driven by Project ACDC. Additionally, Apple has acquired firms in Canada and France that specialize in compressing data used in AI queries sent to data centers.