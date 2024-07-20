In short Simplifying... In short The Android feature, Find My Device, helps locate lost devices and accessories, even enabling remote locking and data deletion in case of theft.

It's easily activated on Android and Samsung phones, with Google Pixel 8 offering enhanced tracking even when powered off.

The feature also supports Bluetooth trackers from various companies, making it a versatile tool for keeping track of your belongings.

Setting up the feature is straightforward

This Android feature can help you track stolen devices, accessories

By Akash Pandey 06:04 pm Jul 20, 202406:04 pm

What's the story Android's Find My Device is a versatile service designed to locate, secure, and manage your lost or stolen Android phone. It extends its functionality to other devices such as tablets, Wear OS watches, headphones, or items attached to a smart tracker tag. The Find My Device feature offers several practical benefits. It can be activated by signing in with Google account details and enabling location services.

Advantages

Let's explore the benefits first

The Find My Device feature can pinpoint your device's location on a map, proving useful in crowded places such as cafes or offices. If your phone is misplaced at home, the feature can ring it even when set to silent. In case of theft, it allows remote locking and data deletion to prevent unauthorized access. Essential device details such as the IMEI number and device name are also accessible via this service.

Activation

Enabling it on Samsung and other Android phones

To activate Find My Device on Android phones, users need to navigate through Settings to Security & privacy, select Device finders, tap Find My Device, and enable the Use Find My Device toggle. For Samsung phones using One UI Android skin on Galaxy devices, the process involves going to Settings, scrolling to Google, selecting Find My Device, and turning on the Use Find My Device toggle. Samsung also provides a similar service called SmartThings Find for its ecosystem of devices.

Specialized hardware

Google Pixel 8 series boasts enhanced tracking

The Google Pixel 8 series boasts specialized hardware that allows users to locate their device, even when it's powered off or the battery is dead for several hours. This technology mirrors Bluetooth trackers. To activate this feature on Pixel 8 devices, users need to open Settings, navigate to Device Finders in the Security & privacy menu, and select Find My Device.

Recovery

How to locate lost Android accessories?

If you lose your Android phone, Fast Pair accessory, tracker-attached wallet, or key, the Find My Device feature can be accessed via a mobile app or the web version. Users need to visit the Find My Device website, sign in with their Google account details, select the device they want to locate, and choose to play a sound, secure it, or get directions to it.

Compatibility

Find My Device network supports Bluetooth trackers

The Google Find My Device network has expanded its support to include Bluetooth trackers. This development has prompted companies like Pebblebee, Chipolo, Reliance Jio, and Motorola to announce the launch of Bluetooth trackers compatible with the Find My Device feature. Among these, Chipolo One stands out as a smart tracker that can compete with Apple's AirTag. Recently, Jio introduced the JioTag Air in the Indian market to take on Apple's AirTag.