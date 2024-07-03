In brief Simplifying... In brief Google's Gemini AI is testing a new feature that allows two separate conversations in dual windows, enhancing user interaction.

Gemini's multi-window feature might debut on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 models

Google's Gemini AI to one up Siri with multi-window support

By Mudit Dube 03:54 pm Jul 03, 202403:54 pm

What's the story Google is reportedly set to introduce an innovative feature for Gemini AI, aimed at surpassing Siri on iPhones by incorporating multi-window support. The feature, currently under testing, will allow users to access Gemini chatbot in a dual window on Android devices. This update could potentially enhance user experience by enabling simultaneous management of different conversations without interference. The release timeline for this feature on the stable version remains undisclosed.

Functionality details

Dual window feature explored in Gemini AI's latest beta

The new feature in Gemini AI's beta version allows users to activate a flag, enabling the app to open in a dual window. A handle appears above the Gemini popup once this flag is enabled. Users can then drag this window to the top of their screen, opening another Gemini popup. This functionality allows for two separate conversations on each popup without any interference.

Speculation details

Potential availability of Gemini AI's feature on Samsung devices

Speculation has arisen regarding the availability of Gemini AI's new feature on Samsung Galaxy devices. This speculation is based on a string found in the app's beta version that mentions Samsung alongside a multi-window mode. Given Samsung's current status as a leading producer of Android foldable phones, it is possible that Gemini's multi-window feature might debut on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 models.