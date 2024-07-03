In brief Simplifying... In brief Despite Google's efforts to improve its search algorithm, AI-generated spam content remains a significant issue, often outperforming original content.

Investigations reveal that some sites rely entirely on AI for content creation, leading to frustration in the SEO industry over low-quality, AI-made content and sudden algorithm changes that can drastically affect website traffic.

What's the story A recent study has disclosed that Google's search algorithm ranks AI-made, SEO-focused content higher than original content. Despite efforts to improve search results, original content creators continue to struggle with protecting their work. This issue was underscored by 404 Media, which found that AI-powered articles frequently appeared in Google News results for basic queries, at the beginning of the year.

Policy shift

Google's new spam policies

In response to these findings, Google announced significant changes to its algorithm, and introduced new spam policies aimed at improving search result quality. By the end of April, according to Elizabeth Tucker, a Director of product management at Google, these adjustments had lowered low-quality, unoriginal content in search results by 45%. This exceeded their initial goal of a 40% improvement.

Persistent problem

AI-generated spam content a major issue

Despite Google's efforts, an investigation by WIRED revealed that AI-made spam content remains a significant issue in Google News. Lily Ray, Senior Director of search engine optimization at Amsive, confirmed the widespread problem. She reported to WIRED that some of her clients have seen their articles being rehashed by AI into content that closely mimics the original, but is essentially a jumble of AI-rewritten text.

AI usage

AI tools used for content creation

The investigation also discovered that some blog sites rely entirely on AI for both text and images. An Italian marketing agency confirmed their use of an AI tool for content creation, but insisted they respect intellectual property rights with minimal attribution practices. When contacted about this issue, Google Spokesperson Meghann Farnsworth, reiterated their updated spam policies forbid creating low-value, unoriginal content at scale to rank well on Google.

SEO tension

Industry frustration over Google's algorithm changes

Andrew Boyd, a consultant at online link-building service Forte Analytica, expressed the industry's frustration over sudden changes in Google's algorithm, that can drastically lower website traffic, leaving publishers without recourse. The presence of low-quality, AI-generated content in search results is a cause of worry in the SEO industry. Ray voiced her frustration as well, noting that high-quality content makers are often outperformed by inferior, AI-generated articles.