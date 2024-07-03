Google's AI innovations for Pixel 9 detailed in new leak
Google's upcoming flagship series, the Pixel 9, is expected to come with a range of AI features that are likely to be categorized under "Google AI" for the Pixel 9. A leak in late 2023 hinted at Google developing an AI assistant named "Pixie" that uses Gemini and integrates data from Gmail, Maps, and other Google products for a personalized experience. Now, Android Authority has shed light on the new AI features coming to the Pixel 9 lineup.
'Pixel Screenshots' will allows AI to search info and context
The first Google AI feature for Pixel 9 series is "Add me." It is a camera function designed to ensure everyone is included in a group photo. Another feature, "Studio," seems to be a rebranding of the previously delayed "Creative Assistant" app. It will generate images based on your text prompts. Lastly, "Pixel Screenshots" allows AI to search your screenshots and use them as an extended library for information and context.
Pixel Screenshots feature is Google's take on Microsoft's Recall
The "Pixel Screenshots" feature is similar to Microsoft's Recall in Windows 11, but with a key difference. It will be an opt-in AI feature and will only apply to screenshots taken directly by the user. All processing will reportedly occur on-device, making it more secure than Recall. Per Google, Pixel Screenshots feature is designed to "save and process helpful details" from your screenshots, allowing you to search through them.
Google Pixel 9's release and AI showcase
The Pixel 9 series is set to be launched on August 13 with the keynote scheduled to start at 10:30pm IST. Rumors suggest that the Pixel 9 smartphone may come in three sizes: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and a Pixel 9 Pro XL. The XL model is expected to match the current Pixel 8 Pro's size, while the Pixel 9 Pro might be smaller to fit different hand sizes.