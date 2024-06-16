In brief Simplifying... In brief Garena Free Fire MAX has released redeem codes for June 16, offering players a chance to earn rewards like weapons, diamonds, skins, and more.

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX has unveiled redeem codes for June 16, providing players with complimentary rewards and enhancing their gaming experience. It is important to note that the codes are available for a limited window of 12 to 18 hours, creating a sense of urgency among players. To ensure fairness, the redemption system permits up to 500 registered players to use these codes.

Today's codes may help you earn rewards such as weapons, diamonds, skins, characters, and more. 8H9L5J2K6P1S40QV, 3F7D44G6H9K41L0P, 2S8F0RCD6P1G5H3K, 9M4B5DN0V8C7DX2Z. 1Q5W9E6R2T4DDY0U, 7N3M9L2K6J8HT61G, 5X2Z7CVC3V1B4N6M, 0P4O6I8UO92Y5T7R. 6E9R2T5Y1U7I0MUO, 3W7Q5U7E2R9T1Y4U, 8I2O4P6L9K089J5H, 1N5B8V92C4X96Z9M. 7Q3WNH9E5R2T0Y6U, 4F8G6H1J3K5HYL9P, 0Z2X4HBC6V8B1N3M, 9U5I3O1P7L47UK2J. 2B6N8M6T1Z5X3C7V, 5Y956T2R6E0W4Q8A, 3S7D4F2G6H8J891K, 1L5P9O35TI7U4Y2T.

How to claim in-game items?

To redeem codes, players need to visit the redemption website and sign in using their social media credentials from platforms such as Google, Apple, X﻿, and Facebook. Only registered players can access the redemption website and guest accounts cannot claim rewards. Some of the codes may not work in your region due to server restrictions and regional limitations.