Google Messages introduces redesigned share UI: Here's what's new
Google Messages has begun rolling out a revamped share user interface (UI), following initial testing in October last year. The new design features a full-screen "Select recipients" UI when Google Messages is selected from the Android share sheet. Users are now greeted with five "Recent conversations," each accompanied by a snippet of the last sent message. The redesign also allows users to tap on "More recent conversations" to load their entire conversation history.
Enhanced navigation and selection features
The redesigned Google Messages interface also includes a search button in the top-right corner for easier navigation. A full contact list, which replaces the "New message" option from the old pop-up UI, is located below. The new layout allows users to select more than one conversation at a time. Selected profile avatars appear in a top row and users can tap the "Next" FAB to continue and "Share individually."
Wider rollout of redesigned interface
Despite the gap between initial testing and this wider rollout, with no visible changes in between, it seems Google Messages is fully rolling out this share redesign. More users have reported receiving it in recent weeks, but it's not yet widely available. Currently, it's being observed in the beta channel. The new layout provides more information and context to users.