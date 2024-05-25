Next Article

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to redeem today's rewards

By Akash Pandey 09:52 am May 25, 202409:52 am

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX has released new redeem codes for May 25. These codes provide a chance to gain a variety of in-game rewards without spending real money. The rewards can range from diamonds, the game's premium currency, to unique character skins and weapons. It's important to note that the codes are only valid for one-time use and may expire in 12-18 hours.

Redeem codes

Check out today's codes

The redeem codes for May 25 include: H3K8D7F2J6GNR5PQ, X9V2C4B7SKL3M6YH, Z5W1T8R9F7XD2K4S, L6J4N8M9Y2G1VPXQ C7D2B4L5J6Q8R9XK, P9G2T3C5RA6L7M4H, F5J8AV9X3K2M7B1Q, Y6H4S7V2G1R9CA3M Q8K9AD5G6R7V2X4B, R9X32G1N4B8K7M6Q, V2H6S7M8N1X42J3D, G7B4RQ6X8Q9L2C3N N1M7Q9H3K4R5QJ8X, K2R4J6QD8G9L7N3V, S3C5B7V9J2KQ6R8Q, D4K6JQ8N9V2G1L5R B7Q9R2M4X5C6QL8J, J6N8QR7G4V2X5C1D

Process

How to claim in-game items?

To redeem these codes and claim rewards, players need to visit the official redemption website. Users can log in using their Apple, Facebook, Google, or X credentials. After entering a redeem code from the provided list into the designated text field and clicking on "Confirm," the rewards will be credited to the in-game mailbox within 24 hours.