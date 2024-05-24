Next Article

Carl Pei teases new features for Nothing Phone (3)

By Akash Pandey 03:44 pm May 24, 202403:44 pm

What's the story Carl Pei, the CEO of Nothing, has stirred excitement among tech enthusiasts by sharing images of the soon-to-be-released Nothing Phone (3) on social media. The pictures showed a redesigned Quick Settings menu, hinting at fresh features for the eagerly awaited flagship model. "Sharing some Quick Settings redesign WIP, any feedback?" asked Pei to his followers while showcasing both collapsed and expanded states of the interface in dark and light modes.

New addition

A new action button spotted in images

While Pei's primary focus was on the new settings design, his followers quickly spotted what seems to be an extra action button on the handset's edge. The images suggest that the Phone (3) will maintain its predecessor's layout, with a power button on the right side and volume controls on the left. However, an additional button below the power button has sparked speculation about its potential functionality.

Design update

Phone (3) to retain minimalist design

The teased images suggest that the Phone (3) will continue with the brand's signature minimalist design. Notably, the pill-shaped buttons seen in previous handsets have been replaced with circular icons in the new design. The Wi-Fi toggle has also been downsized, but as Pei mentioned, these facilities are still a work-in-progress and may change before final release.

Anticipated specs

Expected specifications and features

The Phone (3) is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch display, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Quick Settings menu includes minor design changes such as a new mobile data toggle, and a relocated brightness setting. There is also a new slider for changing between silent, vibration, and ring modes, adding to the anticipation surrounding the device's release.