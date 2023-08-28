Nothing OS 2.0 update now available for Phone (1) users

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 28, 2023 | 07:53 pm 2 min read

More users will receive access to the latest update in the coming days

The Nothing Phone (1) is getting a major upgrade with the release of Nothing OS 2.0. This firmware brings in a bunch of features including a fresh visual identity to the home screen, an updated launcher grid layout with the option to hide icon labels, and more customization options for folders. Users will also enjoy redesigned widgets for Clock, Weather, and Quick Look, as well as a new Quick Settings widget for faster access.

Check out the other new features in the update

One of the standout features of Nothing OS 2.0 is the Glyph Interface 2.0. Notifications from important apps and contacts now leave a constant Glyph so users can get back to it in case they have missed the alerts. Among the new app features is the 'Cloned' app which allows users to operate multiple accounts without having to log out. Also, the App locker offers more privacy requiring users to unlock the app every time they wish to access it.

Update availability: How to check and download

The update also includes numerous other enhancements to optimize the overall user experience on Nothing Phone (1). To check for the Nothing OS 2.0 update, users can navigate to Settings >About Menu >Check for Updates. The update is 0.97GB in size and will be available to more users in the coming days. As a staged rollout, it may take a few days for the update to reach all devices.

