The DC1 is currently up for pre-orders

By Akash Pandey 02:00 pm May 24, 202402:00 pm

What's the story Daylight Computer, a newcomer in the tech industry, has introduced its first device, the DC1. The 10.5-inch tablet is designed to offer a less distracting and more minimalist computing experience. The standout feature of this device is its "LivePaper" screen, which Daylight claims merges the visual appeal of E-Ink, with the fluidity and responsiveness of traditional LCDs. The DC1 remains in the preorder phase, requiring a $100 deposit for reservation. Priced at $729, it is scheduled for shipment in June.

Health focus

DC1's design aims to reduce blue light exposure

The DC1 tablet features a backlight devoid of blue light, causing the device to emit an amber glow. This design choice aligns with the popular belief that exposure to blue light can disrupt sleep patterns and cause eyestrain. While there is some evidence supporting the sleep disruption theory, the link between blue light and eyestrain is less substantiated.

Tech specs

Take a look at the tablet's specifications

The DC1 resembles a typical Android tablet in terms of specifications but runs on SolOS, a custom Android-based operating system made for deep focus. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also includes Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, a Wacom stylus, and weighs 0.54kg. It seems to have access to all the standard Android apps and services.

Information

Daylight's future plans for 'LivePaper' technology

Daylight CEO Anjan Katta envisions the company as more than just a tablet maker. He has expressed interest in creating monitors, watches, laptops, alarm clocks, and other devices equipped with "LivePaper" technology. Katta believes that a foldable phone featuring LivePaper could be instrumental.