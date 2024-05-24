Daylight Computer unveils DC1 Kindle-like tablet for minimalist computing experience
Daylight Computer, a newcomer in the tech industry, has introduced its first device, the DC1. The 10.5-inch tablet is designed to offer a less distracting and more minimalist computing experience. The standout feature of this device is its "LivePaper" screen, which Daylight claims merges the visual appeal of E-Ink, with the fluidity and responsiveness of traditional LCDs. The DC1 remains in the preorder phase, requiring a $100 deposit for reservation. Priced at $729, it is scheduled for shipment in June.
DC1's design aims to reduce blue light exposure
The DC1 tablet features a backlight devoid of blue light, causing the device to emit an amber glow. This design choice aligns with the popular belief that exposure to blue light can disrupt sleep patterns and cause eyestrain. While there is some evidence supporting the sleep disruption theory, the link between blue light and eyestrain is less substantiated.
Take a look at the tablet's specifications
The DC1 resembles a typical Android tablet in terms of specifications but runs on SolOS, a custom Android-based operating system made for deep focus. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also includes Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, a Wacom stylus, and weighs 0.54kg. It seems to have access to all the standard Android apps and services.
Daylight's future plans for 'LivePaper' technology
Daylight CEO Anjan Katta envisions the company as more than just a tablet maker. He has expressed interest in creating monitors, watches, laptops, alarm clocks, and other devices equipped with "LivePaper" technology. Katta believes that a foldable phone featuring LivePaper could be instrumental.