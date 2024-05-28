Next Article

Adani's services will be accessible via its consumer app Adani One

Adani Group may soon offer UPI, credit card, e-commerce services

By Mudit Dube 11:49 am May 28, 202411:49 am

What's the story Adani Group, one of India's prominent conglomerate, is reportedly strategizing to penetrate the e-commerce and digital payments sectors. The company is allegedly in talks about procuring a license to operate on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), a public digital payments network extensively used in India. The Gautam Adani-led group is also in the final stages of discussions with banks for a co-branded Adani credit card.

Adani Group set to rival tech titans

The foray of Adani Group into the digital payments and e-commerce sectors will place it in direct competition with industry behemoths like Google, Amazon, Walmart, and Reliance Industries. The company is also considering opportunities in online shopping via the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a public e-commerce network backed by the Indian government. This digital public infrastructure draws hundreds of millions of consumers each month, making it a lucrative platform for organizations establishing consumer technology firms.

Adani's services to be accessible on consumer app

The proposed e-commerce and digital payment services will be available through Adani One, the company's consumer app launched in late 2022. Currently, the app provides travel-related services such as hotel and flight reservations. The new services will initially cater to Adani's existing customer base, which comprises travelers using its airports and customers of its gas and electricity services.

Loyalty points and NDTV content to boost Adani One

Adani's customers could potentially earn loyalty points through bill payments or purchases at airports, which can be redeemed for online shopping. This strategy is perceived as providing Adani with an opportunity to expand into larger areas. Furthermore, the company has plans to incorporate NDTV's news content into its app this year, thereby enhancing the user experience and broadening its range of services.