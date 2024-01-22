Ram Mandir inauguration: Check what's open and what's shut today

1/3

Business 2 min read

Ram Mandir inauguration: Check what's open and what's shut today

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 12:32 pm Jan 22, 202412:32 pm

Food delivery platforms like Swiggy and Zomato remain functional today

As Ram Mandir is about to be inaugurated in Ayodhya, several offices and institutions have declared a holiday or half-day leave today. There has been confusion if banks and healthcare services are open and if online deliveries are affected. So, first things first. All essential services such as healthcare, fuel stations, LPG deliveries, restaurants, grocery shops, e-commerce deliveries as well as food delivery platforms like Swiggy and Zomato are functional.

2/3

Services open and closed on January 22

Today, public sector banks, insurance companies, Regional Rural Banks (RRBs), and other financial institutions will remain closed until 2:30 pm. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) offices will also be shut. The central government has announced that all central institutions, central industrial establishments, and other central government offices will be closed until 2:30 pm. Furthermore, stock market exchanges and money markets will not operate today due to the Ram Mandir inauguration.

3/3

Ram Mandir inauguration: Liquor shops, slaughterhouses to remain shut

Seven states, including Assam, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, have declared that liquor shops will be closed on Monday. Slaughterhouses in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh will also be shut. Reliance Industries has declared a holiday for all its offices on Monday in observance of the event. Also, all 15 benches of the the National Company Law Tribunal will remain closed until 2:30 pm.