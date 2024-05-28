Next Article

Bitcoin's market capitalization stands at $1,337 billion

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Polygon

By Mudit Dube 11:35 am May 28, 202411:35 am

What's the story Bitcoin has lost 0.92% in the last 24 hours, trading at $67,890.18. It is 4.51% down compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 1.33% from yesterday and is trading at $3,851.95. From previous week, it is up 5.54%. Bitcoin and Ethereum currently have a market capitalization of $1,337 billion and $462.64 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $597.87, a 0.78% decrease from yesterday and 0.08% higher than last week. The current price of XRP is $0.55, down 0.68% in the last 24 hours. It is 2.03% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 0.75%) and $0.11 (down 0.17%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana is down by 8.67% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $166.4 (up 0.77%), $7.42 (down 0.088%), $0.000022 (up 1.16%), and $0.77 (up 1.3%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 8.67% down while Polka Dot has slipped 1.12%. Shiba Inu has lost 2.59% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has declined 2.17%.

Data

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24 hourly movement, the top five gainers are FLOKI, dogwifhat, Chainlink, Celestia, and Bitget Token. They are trading at $0.00022 (up 10.69%), $3.25 (up 9.16%), $18.12 (up 6.91%), $9.80 (up 6.28%), and $1.18 (up 5.41%), respectively.

Data

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Lido DAO, Arbitrum, Ethena, Synthetix, and JasmyCoin. They are trading at $2.44 (down 7.21%), $1.18 (down 6.30%), $0.88 (down 5%), $3 (down 4.65%), and $0.022 (down 4.24%), respectively.

DeFi

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Internet Computer, and Dai are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $36.81 (down 0.23%), $18.12 (up 6.89%), $10.73 (down 3.96%), $12.15 (up 1.04%), and $0.99 (down 0.01%), respectively.

NFT

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Render, Immutable, Stacks, and Theta Network are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $12.16 (up 1.07%), $10 (down 1.05%), $2.30 (down 3.09%), $1.98 (up 0.05%), and $2.26 (down 0.91%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.6 trillion, a 1.55% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $83.89 billion, which marks a 42.2% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $2.36 trillion last month, in comparison to $2.15 trillion three months ago.