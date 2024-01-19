Reliance Jio's Q3 net profit climbs 12% to Rs. 5,208cr

1/2

Business 1 min read

Reliance Jio's Q3 net profit climbs 12% to Rs. 5,208cr

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:35 pm Jan 19, 202405:35 pm

Revenue from operations climbs 2.5%

Reliance Jio, a telecom subsidiary of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, has announced its results for the quarter ending December 2023. It has witnessed a 3% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase in its standalone net profit for the previous quarter. The profit reached Rs. 5,208 crore, up from Rs. 5,058 crore in Q2 FY24. Additionally, the company experienced a 2.5% revenue growth during the same period.

2/2

Revenue from operations rises to Rs. 25,368 crore

For the quarter ending December 2023, Reliance Jio's revenue from operations stood at Rs. 25,368 crore. This marks a 2.5% increase from Rs. 24,750 crore in Q2 FY24. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the telecom giant reported a significant 12.3% jump in standalone net profit for the quarter ending December last year, up from Rs. 4,638 crore in Q3 FY23.