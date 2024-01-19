Reliance Jio's Q3 net profit climbs 12% to Rs. 5,208cr
Reliance Jio, a telecom subsidiary of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, has announced its results for the quarter ending December 2023. It has witnessed a 3% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase in its standalone net profit for the previous quarter. The profit reached Rs. 5,208 crore, up from Rs. 5,058 crore in Q2 FY24. Additionally, the company experienced a 2.5% revenue growth during the same period.
Revenue from operations rises to Rs. 25,368 crore
For the quarter ending December 2023, Reliance Jio's revenue from operations stood at Rs. 25,368 crore. This marks a 2.5% increase from Rs. 24,750 crore in Q2 FY24. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the telecom giant reported a significant 12.3% jump in standalone net profit for the quarter ending December last year, up from Rs. 4,638 crore in Q3 FY23.