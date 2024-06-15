In brief Simplifying... In brief Florida is using drones to effectively control its mosquito population, a method that saves time and effort previously spent on physically accessing difficult terrains.

Florida deploys drones to combat mosquito population: Here's how

What's the story Florida has initiated the use of drones to control its mosquito population, particularly in challenging terrains. Broward County, Florida, has recently begun employing these automated devices for mosquito control, as reported by the South Florida Sun Sentinel. The drones are being used to spray insecticides on mosquito breeding grounds, a task that was previously carried out by human teams. The aim is to eliminate larvae that could potentially develop into disease-carrying mosquitoes.

Efficient solution without any human intervention

The use of drones in mosquito control is proving to be an efficient solution. Anh Ton, Director of Broward's Highway & Bridge Maintenance Division, which oversees its Mosquito Control Division, highlighted the benefits of drone usage. He stated that previously, teams had to spend days in inaccessible areas, wading through mud and cutting through dense vegetation with machetes. Now, drones can perform these tasks without any human intervention.

Drones in mosquito control: A growing trend

The use of drones in mosquito control is not new to Florida. The state first experimented with drones in 2013 to identify potential mosquito breeding sites. Now, drones are actively involved in combating the insect population. Other US counties, such as Orange and Santa Clara in California, have also recently adopted similar drone strategies. This marks a shift from the previous reliance on larger aircraft like planes and helicopters for insecticide spraying.