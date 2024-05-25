Next Article

WhatsApp's beta version 2.24.10.7 for Android has introduced media viewer reaction feature

WhatsApp brings new media reaction and reply shortcuts on Android

By Mudit Dube 12:56 pm May 25, 202412:56 pm

What's the story WhatsApp, the messaging platform owned by Meta, has been consistently refining its message reactions feature since its inception two years ago. The recent beta version 2.24.10.7 for Android introduced a convenient way to react to media directly from the media viewer screen. According to WABetaInfo, slight adjustments have been made in the latest beta version 2.24.11.18 to further improve the media viewer screen reaction interface.

Interface changes

WhatsApp beta version introduces new reaction interface

In the previous beta version 2.24.10.7, the media viewer screen showcased an expanded Reply bar at the bottom with a reaction icon on the right side. However, in the latest beta version 2.24.11.18, tapping on the Reply button now brings up your keyboard for in-line replies while tapping on the emoji icon displays six frequently used emojis. Once an emoji reaction is selected, it appears to the left of the reaction icon.

Beta testing

WhatsApp's redesigned experience still in beta testing

The recent modifications to the media viewer screen reaction interface do not significantly alter how message reactions functioned in the previous beta version 2.24.10.7, but they do present a more contemporary user interface (UI). However, this redesigned experience is still undergoing beta testing and it remains unclear when it will be made widely available to all users of the platform.

AI integration

WhatsApp develops AI tool for profile picture generation

In addition to refining message reactions, WhatsApp is also working on simplifying profile pictures as part of beta version 2.24.11.17. The messaging platform is developing a feature that will allow users to generate new profile pictures using artificial intelligence (AI). This tool aims to facilitate users who wish to maintain privacy by not uploading personal photos while still having images that reflect their personality and choice.