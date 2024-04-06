Next Article

WhatsApp to launch new status notifications feature: How it works

By Akash Pandey 02:45 pm Apr 06, 202402:45 pm

What's the story WhatsApp is set to introduce an exciting new feature in its upcoming update, version 2.24.8.13, via the Google Play Beta Program. The highlight of this update is the status notifications feature, that WhatsApp is currently refining for inclusion in a future version of the app. This development follows a recent functionality added in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.6.19, that lets users get notifications for mentions in status updates.

The upcoming WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.8.13 is set to expand the recently introduced status notifications feature. The new update will enable users to receive alerts for unseen status updates from their contacts, adding another layer of engagement within the app. This means that users will be notified whenever their contacts share new status updates that they haven't viewed yet, keeping them informed and connected with their network's activities.

There are some uncertainties regarding the exact conditions that will trigger these new status notifications in WhatsApp. One possible scenario could involve users receiving alerts after being mentioned in a status update they haven't viewed yet. Another potential trigger could be interactions with preferred contacts, suggesting that WhatsApp may prioritize sending notifications about unseen updates from favorite contacts, enhancing the value of these relationships.