Sunbird is aiming for a secure messaging experience

Sunbird, which tried to bring iMessage to Android, has returned

By Akash Pandey 02:41 pm Apr 06, 2024

What's the story Sunbird, an app known for its ambitious goal of integrating iMessage with Android, has been relaunched. In a press release, the company confirmed that it resumed services starting yesterday (April 5). Initially launched in 2022, Sunbird aimed to bring iMessage functionality to Android devices, but was only available to a select group of users through a private beta and waitlist.

Security issues

Previous security concerns led to suspension

While Sunbird never initially made its way to the broader community, it expanded its reach by partnering with Nothing to launch "Nothing Chats." However, within days of this collaboration, serious security concerns were reported, including unauthorized access to thousands of user-shared media and real-time visibility of messages. Due to these security issues, Sunbird decided to suspend operations indefinitely. Despite previous challenges, it has made a comeback. The company will gradually send out invitations to those on the waitlist.

Security enhancements

Sunbird's measures and technical upgrades

Sunbird has not shared specific details about the changes made since its previous security issues, but it pledged "to offer a robust, secure, and unified messaging experience." The company acknowledged past security problems related to "unencrypted HTTP protocol" and denied using the "BlueBubblesApp" in its infrastructure. After last year's debacle, it took time to "thoroughly reevaluate both our technical implementations and our organizational processes."

Technical upgrades

Architecture and integration with Google Messages

Sunbird has upgraded from its older Firestore-based architecture to a new "AV2" platform that employs a secure MQTTS message broker. The app will now also integrate with RCS using Google Messages. The company further assured that unencrypted texts are never stored in a database or on disk, and all communication from the app to the Sunbird API is safeguarded at the transport layer.

Organizational changes

New security consultancy and advisor

In addition to technical changes, Sunbird announced organizational shifts, including the appointment of an "independent security consultancy," CIPHER. Jared Jordan, a former Director of Engineering at Google for Gmail, has also been appointed as a "formal advisor" to Sunbird. Despite Sunbird's claim that Jordan is currently employed at Google, his LinkedIn profile indicates he left the firm in March.