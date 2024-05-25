Next Article

Regulatory approval for the test flight is still pending

SpaceX's Starship gears up for fourth test flight in June

By Akash Pandey 11:33 am May 25, 202411:33 am

What's the story SpaceX has announced plans to launch its Starship into space once again, with the fourth flight test potentially taking place as early as June 5. This forthcoming test is subject to regulatory approval. The last successful launch of the massive rocket occurred in March, but contact was lost during reentry into Earth's atmosphere due to a "lower than expected landing burn thrust," according to SpaceX. The company believes this issue was likely caused by "continued filter blockage."

Test successes

Significant milestones achieved despite communication loss

Despite the communication loss during reentry, the March test flight marked a significant milestone for SpaceX. For the first time, they were able to test their payload door in space and complete a propellant transfer demonstration. The first two launches of Starship ended in fiery explosions, but this did not deter SpaceX's progress. Initiated in 2012, the development of Starship aims to create a fully reusable spacecraft capable of shuttling crew and cargo into space.

Enhancements planned

Upcoming flight to focus on return and reuse capabilities

For the upcoming flight, SpaceX is focusing on enhancing Starship's return and reuse capabilities, along with its Super Heavy booster. The company has made several hardware and software upgrades to achieve this goal. The fourth flight is expected to follow a similar trajectory as the previous one, aiming for a splashdown of the 165-foot-long Starship in the Indian Ocean. However, it's important to note that the proposed date of June 5 still requires approval from the US Federal Aviation Administration.