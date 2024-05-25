Next Article

The feature employs AI to identify songs

YouTube Music launches 'hum-to-search' feature for Android: How it works

By Akash Pandey 11:23 am May 25, 202411:23 am

What's the story YouTube Music has introduced a new feature that enables Android users to search for songs by humming, singing the tune, or playing the melody on an instrument. This tool has been in testing since March, and it's part of a server-side update with version 7.02. Currently, there is no information available regarding the release of the hum-to-search feature on iOS. However, it is expected to be available in the near future.

Functionality

How to use it?

To use hum-to-search on YouTube Music, users need to tap the magnifying glass icon in the top-right corner of the app and look for the waveform icon next to the microphone icon. After clicking on the waveform icon, they can start humming or singing. The software then generates a fullscreen results page, which displays the cover art, song name, artist, album, release year, and other data about the song.

Mechanism

Hum-to-search utilizes AI to find songs

YouTube Music's hum-to-search builds upon the Pixel's 'Now Playing' feature, which utilizes AI to match the sound to the original recording. This type of feature isn't entirely new as Google Search introduced a similar tool back in 2020, and the regular YouTube app began offering something like this last year. Deezer, an online music streaming platform, also introduced a hum-to-search tool in 2022. Shazam, now owned by Apple, is yet another app that identifies music.