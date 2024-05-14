Next Article

Google intends to initially make Veo available in its VideoFX tool

Google introduces Veo and Imagen 3 AI media creation models

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:53 pm May 14, 202411:53 pm

What's the story Google has announced its latest artificial intelligence (AI) media creation models, Veo and Imagen 3, at the Google I/O event. Veo is engineered to generate high-quality Full-HD videos, while Imagen 3 serves as a text-to-image framework. The tech giant asserts that Veo possesses an advanced understanding of natural language and visual semantics, enabling it to produce diverse videos based on user input.

AI potential

Veo's advanced capabilities and collaboration with Donald Glover

Veo's advanced capabilities extend to understanding of cinematic and visual techniques such as timelapse, and it can generate videos lasting over a minute. To demonstrate its potential, Google has collaborated with Donald Glover and his creative studio, Gilga. A promotional video featured Glover using text to create a clip of a convertible arriving at a European home, and a sailboat gliding through the ocean.

Future integration

Google's future plans for Veo

In the video, Glover expressed his vision saying, "Everybody's going to become a director, and everybody should be a director." "At the heart of all of this is just storytelling. The closer we are to be able to tell each other our stories, the more we'll understand each other." Google intends to initially make Veo available in its VideoFX tool for some creators, with plans to incorporate it into YouTube Shorts as well as other products in the future.

Tech advancement

Google's Imagen 3: A leap in text-to-image technology

Google describes Imagen 3 as its highest quality text-to-image model yet, promising an incredible level of detail for photorealistic, lifelike images with fewer artifacts. The company claims that Imagen 3 can handle text better than previous models, and is smarter about managing details from long prompts. This advancement marks a significant leap in the field of AI-driven media creation tools.

Music innovation

Google's collaboration with artists for Music AI Sandbox

In addition to Veo and Imagen 3, Google is also collaborating with recording artists such as Wyclef Jean and Bjorn, to test its Music AI Sandbox. This set of tools is designed to assist with song and beat creation, further expanding the scope of Google's AI-driven media creation capabilities. This collaboration signifies Google's commitment to innovation in the music industry through artificial intelligence.