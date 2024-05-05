Next Article

The firmware improves multitasking and web traffic management

Latest ChromeOS update streamlines user experience and boosts productivity

By Akash Pandey 12:46 pm May 05, 202412:46 pm

What's the story Google has released the latest version of ChromeOS, M124, with several significant improvements. These enhancements include a more efficient split-screen function, an innovative web traffic management feature, an upgraded settings user interface (UI), and refined gesture controls. The firmware will reach compatible Chromebooks "over the coming days." To check for the update, watch for the "Update available" notification, or navigate to Settings > About ChromeOS > Check for updates.

Multitasking enhancement

"Faster Split Screen Setup" to streamline multitasking

The "Faster Split Screen Setup" feature is a key addition to the ChromeOS M124 update. It allows users to swiftly position an app on one side of the screen, while previews of other apps fill the opposite side, thereby making multitasking more efficient. According to 9to5Google, options for this facility can be found under Settings > System preferences > Windows and desks.

Wi-Fi QoS

Wi-Fi QoS to enhance online activities

In addition to the split screen enhancement, Google has integrated Wi-Fi Quality of Service (QoS) into the latest ChromeOS update. The idea is to prioritize activities such as online games and video calls, when the Wi-Fi network is congested. This should result in potentially higher-quality video calls, lower buffering while streaming, and smoother online gaming experiences.

Carrier support

Carrier locking support

ChromeOS M124 update also introduces carrier locking support, a feature that allows wireless companies, to market Chromebooks exclusively compatible with their service. Once the laptop is fully paid for or the contract ends, the carrier will unlock it. This new feature provides an additional marketing avenue for wireless companies and flexibility for users.

UI improvements

Revamped settings app, gesture controls, and more

The update also overhauls the ChromeOS settings app, aligning it with Google's Material You design. The new layout mirrors smartphone settings menus for ease of use. Additionally, Chrome Unboxed reports that there's a new two-finger trackpad gesture for dismissing notifications. Furthermore, ChromeOS now supports enabling digital pan, tilt, and zoom capabilities even on Chromebook webcams that don't support Super-Res Zoom.