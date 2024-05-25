Next Article

Samsung Galaxy Watch7 Ultra renders reveal design upgrades, new features

By Akash Pandey 11:02 am May 25, 202411:02 am

What's the story Samsung is on the brink of launching its Galaxy Watch7 series, which includes a new entrant - the Watch7 Ultra. The series is anticipated to make its debut at the upcoming Unpacked event in July, alongside Samsung's Galaxy foldables. Despite limited details about the watches this year, renders of the Watch7 Ultra have surfaced unexpectedly, offering potential insights into its design and features. These renders were shared by prominent tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) in collaboration with Smartprix.

Design insights

Take a look at the design

The renders provide a glimpse into the potential features of the upcoming Galaxy Watch7 Ultra. The device seems to sport a unique design, blending square and circular elements. The watch body is square-shaped with oval edges, while the display and rotating bezel retain a circular form. Interestingly, the renders also reveal an additional round button alongside the standard power and back buttons, though its function remains undisclosed.

What's more?

Additional features and elements

Other visible features of the Galaxy Watch7 Ultra, as revealed by the renders, include a larger speaker grille and a new sensor alignment on the back — moving slightly up toward the middle compared to previous models. The watch band appears to be more seamlessly integrated with the case. Despite these modifications, the display size seems to remain consistent with its predecessor, maintaining a 1.5-inch diagonal display that fits within the same 47mm standard as the current Watch6 Classic.

Information

Potential upgrades in Galaxy Watch7 Ultra

Earlier reports suggest that Samsung may be planning upgrades such as an improved chipset, longer battery life, and blood sugar monitoring for the new watch series. However, it remains unclear whether these enhancements will apply to all Watch7 devices or specifically to the Ultra variant.