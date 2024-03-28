Next Article

Samsung releases One UI 6.1 update for Galaxy S23 series

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 06:10 pm Mar 28, 2024

What's the story Samsung has officially begun rolling out the One UI 6.1 update for its Galaxy S23 series. The software update, first introduced with the Galaxy S24 lineup in late January, is now available to a range of older devices. Initially, this update was promised for premium Galaxy devices launched in 2023, including the Galaxy S23 series, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and Tab S9/S9+/S9 Ultra.

One UI 6.1 update now accessible in the US

Despite some delays, Samsung has confirmed that the One UI 6.1 update is now available in the United States on Verizon's network. The update is expected to be accessible to unlocked units soon and will also be extended to other carriers within the country. Furthermore, Samsung plans to roll out this update to various countries outside of the US.

One UI 6.1 brings exciting features

The One UI 6.1 update introduces a variety of new features, including all Galaxy AI features present on the Galaxy S24 series. Users can check if the update has been released in their country by navigating to the Settings >> Software update menu, and clicking on the Download and install button. However, it may take some time for the update to be distributed across all countries.

Galaxy S23 FE also receives One UI 6.1 update

The Galaxy S23 FE will also be receiving the One UI 6.1 update, along with the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra models. This ensures that a wider range of Samsung devices can benefit from the latest software enhancements.