A recent study by OnlyGuider has revealed some surprising insights into the spending habits of men on OnlyFans models.

The research analyzed data from over one million subscribers and nearly 59 million transactions, totalling $2 million in revenue.

On average, men spend around $48.52 on OnlyFans models but only a small fraction of subscribers actually pay for this content.

The top earners include Sophie Rain, a former waitress, with an annual income of whopping $43 million.