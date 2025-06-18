OnlyFans Rich List 2025: Former waitress tops earnings with $43M
What's the story
A recent study by OnlyGuider has revealed some surprising insights into the spending habits of men on OnlyFans models.
The research analyzed data from over one million subscribers and nearly 59 million transactions, totalling $2 million in revenue.
On average, men spend around $48.52 on OnlyFans models but only a small fraction of subscribers actually pay for this content.
The top earners include Sophie Rain, a former waitress, with an annual income of whopping $43 million.
Subscriber behavior
Only 4.2% of users pay for content on OnlyFans
The study found that only 4.2% of subscribers pay for content on OnlyFans, leaving roughly 96% who don't spend anything at all.
This means most models earn very little, averaging just $2.06 per subscriber.
The top 0.1% of creators rake in a whopping 76% of the total income, with each earning an average monthly income of $146,881 (₹1.3 crore).
Income distribution
Earnings by creator tiers
The study also highlighted that the next tier of creators (top 1%) earn an average of $33,984 (₹29 lakh) per month.
This drops to $8,208 (₹7 lakh) monthly for those in the top 1% to 5%.
Beyond this range, earnings drop sharply with many creators making just $24 per month.
The research also found a strong correlation between high ratings and high earnings on the platform.
Revenue streams
Chat messages account for nearly 70% of earnings
Interestingly, chat messages account for nearly 70% of earnings on OnlyFans. Subscriptions, on the other hand, contribute only 4.1% to a creator's income.
The study also found that over 83% of payments are made within the first 48 hours and weekends contribute to 30% of revenue while only 17% of users initiate chats with creators.
Profitability challenges
Creators make an average of just $2.06 per subscriber
The research also highlighted that creators make an average of just $2.06 per subscriber.
With 95.8% of users not spending anything, it becomes crucial for creators to manage their marketing costs wisely.
To be profitable, their cost to acquire a subscriber should be less than $2.
This finding sheds light on the financial dynamics of being a creator on platforms like OnlyFans.
Creator earnings
Top earners on the platform
Despite the challenges, OnlyFans continues to be a lucrative platform for many stars in 2025.
Alongside Rain, the top earners include and rapper Iggy Azalea who earns $36 million per year.
Actress Bella Thorne makes $37.3 million annually by combining VIP content and photoshoots while adult star Belle Delphine earns a whopping $34 million every year through her rare content drops that create hype among subscribers.