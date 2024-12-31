Here's what we know about Generation Beta emerging in 2025
The year 2025 will bring Generation Beta, the group born between 2025 and roughly 2039. This generation will be the first to incorporate artificial intelligence and smart devices into their daily lives without even thinking about it. Demographer Mark McCrindle believes they "will inherit a world grappling with major societal challenges," like climate change and rapid urbanization.
Generation Beta's distinctive start and future expectations
Generational researcher Jason Dorsey explains that Generation Beta will have a distinct beginning to their lives compared to their Gen Alpha predecessors. Born to younger millennials and older Gen Zers, they will enter a world shaped by a post-pandemic reality. With a life expectancy that may extend into the 22nd century, this generation marks a significant shift in lifespan expectations.
Generation Beta's relationship with social media
The role of social media is also expected to change for Generation Beta, unlike its predecessors. Like Gen Z and Gen Alpha, Gen Beta will grow up with social media, though it's unclear how these platforms will evolve in the coming decade. However, some experts predict that Gen Z parents may choose to shield their children from being constantly online, a stereotype often associated with Gen Alpha.
Sustainability: A core expectation for Generation Beta
For Generation Beta, sustainability will become an expectation, not just a preference, due to challenges like climate change, population shifts, and urbanization. McCrindle predicts that environmental considerations will significantly influence this generation's lifestyle choices, as they inherit these pressing societal issues and navigate a world increasingly shaped by sustainability concerns.
Gen Beta: The AI-driven generation shaping the future
While Gen Alpha is known as the "iPad kids," immersed in social media and viral content, Gen Beta is expected to take this tech immersion further. AI will likely be integral to their daily lives, from education to entertainment. Dorsey predicts that by the time Gen Beta reaches voting age, Gen Z leaders will hold office, with climate change still a key issue. Growing up with AI-driven infrastructure, Gen Beta will likely seek innovative solutions to global challenges.