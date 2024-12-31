Summarize Simplifying... In short Generation Beta, emerging in 2025, is predicted to have a different relationship with social media, possibly shielded from constant online presence by their Gen Z parents.

They are expected to prioritize sustainability due to pressing environmental issues and will likely be deeply immersed in AI technology, seeking innovative solutions to global challenges.

This tech-savvy generation will grow up in a world shaped by climate change and AI-driven infrastructure. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Here's what we know about Generation Beta emerging in 2025

By Simran Jeet 03:38 pm Dec 31, 202403:38 pm

What's the story The year 2025 will bring Generation Beta, the group born between 2025 and roughly 2039. This generation will be the first to incorporate artificial intelligence and smart devices into their daily lives without even thinking about it. Demographer Mark McCrindle believes they "will inherit a world grappling with major societal challenges," like climate change and rapid urbanization.

Unique beginnings

Generation Beta's distinctive start and future expectations

Generational researcher Jason Dorsey explains that Generation Beta will have a distinct beginning to their lives compared to their Gen Alpha predecessors. Born to younger millennials and older Gen Zers, they will enter a world shaped by a post-pandemic reality. With a life expectancy that may extend into the 22nd century, this generation marks a significant shift in lifespan expectations.

Evolving interactions

Generation Beta's relationship with social media

The role of social media is also expected to change for Generation Beta, unlike its predecessors. Like Gen Z and Gen Alpha, Gen Beta will grow up with social media, though it's unclear how these platforms will evolve in the coming decade. However, some experts predict that Gen Z parents may choose to shield their children from being constantly online, a stereotype often associated with Gen Alpha.

Green expectations

Sustainability: A core expectation for Generation Beta

For Generation Beta, sustainability will become an expectation, not just a preference, due to challenges like climate change, population shifts, and urbanization. McCrindle predicts that environmental considerations will significantly influence this generation's lifestyle choices, as they inherit these pressing societal issues and navigate a world increasingly shaped by sustainability concerns.

Tech savvy

Gen Beta: The AI-driven generation shaping the future

While Gen Alpha is known as the "iPad kids," immersed in social media and viral content, Gen Beta is expected to take this tech immersion further. AI will likely be integral to their daily lives, from education to entertainment. Dorsey predicts that by the time Gen Beta reaches voting age, Gen Z leaders will hold office, with climate change still a key issue. Growing up with AI-driven infrastructure, Gen Beta will likely seek innovative solutions to global challenges.