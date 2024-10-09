Summarize Simplifying... In short A recent study in the Journals of Gerontology reveals that people born after 1945 are expected to live longer than their predecessors, despite rising health issues.

The study, which analyzed health data from over 100,000 people, found an increase in diabetes, high cholesterol, and obesity rates across the US, England, and Europe.

However, it also noted a decline in physical activity and grip strength, a key indicator of overall health and disability risk.

By Simran Jeet 04:41 pm Oct 09, 202404:41 pm

What's the story A recent study revealed that baby boomers, those born post-1945, will live longer than their predecessors but in poorer overall health. The research by the University of Oxford and University College London (UCL) found a "generational health drift." This means that this generation suffers from worse health conditions at the same age as previous generations.

Health concerns

Chronic health conditions more prevalent in baby boomers

According to Laura Gimeno, a doctoral candidate at UCL and the study's lead author, baby boomers are more susceptible to chronic health conditions. Gimeno noted that baby boomers tend to have higher rates of doctor-diagnosed conditions like diabetes, high cholesterol, heart problems, and other chronic health issues compared to previous generations at the same age. She also observed no evidence of improvements in disability rates in this generation.

Data analysis

Study analyzes health data from over 100,000 people

Published in the Journals of Gerontology, the study analyzed health data gathered from more than 100,000 people between 2004 and 2018. The data included adults aged 51 or older in the United States and those aged 50 or older in England and continental Europe. It spanned multiple generations, including the greatest generation (born before 1925) and baby boomers (born between 1946 and 1959).

Rising rates

Health conditions and obesity rates rise across regions

The study found that across all the regions studied, the prevalence of diabetes and high cholesterol increased at the same rate. Diagnoses of cancer, heart problems, and high cholesterol increased the most in England and continental Europe. The researchers also studied Body Mass Index (BMI), noting that age-adjusted obesity increased across post-war cohorts, except in those in southern Europe.

Physical decline

Grip strength and physical activity decline in certain regions

The study also analyzed levels of grip strength, a measure of overall muscle strength and disability risk. The researchers noted that grip strength decreased across the US and England, but remained the same or increased in some other parts of Europe. The study suggested that regional variations likely stem from a combination of improved nutrition and reduced physical activity.

Global trend

Health deterioration not limited to US baby boomers

While previous studies have indicated that health is deteriorating among the baby boomer generation in the United States, this study takes the findings to England and continental Europe. Gimeno and her colleagues were able to show similar patterns of health decline in these regions as well. The research indicates that younger post-war cohorts, like Generation X, are also at risk of worse health than their predecessors.