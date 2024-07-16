In short Simplifying... In short Men often have shorter lifespans due to health complications, social factors, and genetics.

Here's why men often die before women do

By Simran Jeet 11:50 am Jul 16, 202411:50 am

What's the story Statistics reveal a significant gender gap in longevity, with women generally outliving men. In the United States, women's average lifespan exceeds that of men by approximately five years, and globally, the difference expands to seven years. This disparity is particularly noticeable among those aged 65 and older where 57% are female, a figure that rises to 67% by age 85.

Risk factors

The impact of risk-taking behavior on male longevity

Risk-taking behavior is a significant factor contributing to the shorter average lifespan of men. The frontal lobe, responsible for judgment and consequence consideration, develops more slowly in boys and young men than in girls and women. This slower development often results in higher rates of fatal accidents or violence-related deaths among males. Additionally, men are more likely to engage in high-risk occupations such as military combat, firefighting, and construction work.

Health concerns

Health issues and their role in male mortality

Health complications significantly contribute to the earlier mortality of men. Men are 50% more likely than women to die from heart disease, often at a younger age. Lower estrogen levels in men may be a contributing factor, along with poorly managed high blood pressure or unfavorable cholesterol levels. Furthermore, larger body size, which is common among males across many species, could potentially work against male longevity.

Social factors

Mental health and social connections: Impact on male longevity

Mental health and social connections significantly influence male longevity. Despite depression being more common among women, men commit suicide more frequently. Additionally, individuals with fewer and weaker social connections, a group that often includes men, tend to have higher death rates. According to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, men are also more likely to avoid doctors and skip routine health screenings.

Genetic factors

The role of genetics in male mortality rates

Genetics also play a crucial role in the shorter average lifespan of men. The Y chromosome, which is present only in males, tends to develop mutations more frequently than X chromosomes. Furthermore, the absence of a second X chromosome in men means that any abnormalities on the X chromosome are not "masked" by a second, normal version, potentially leading to health complications.