Early detection could potentially aid in slowing down or halting the disease's progression

Groundbreaking study discovers potential early warning for Parkinson's disease

By Akash Pandey 05:58 pm Apr 07, 2024

What's the story In a pioneering study, researchers from Barcelona, Spain have identified a potential early warning sign for diseases like Parkinson's. This early indicator, known as a biomarker, could predict the onset of such conditions well before cognitive and physical symptoms emerge. The biomarkers are detectable in both blood as well as cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), appearing prior to most physical/cognitive symptoms of Parkinson's and dementia.

The urgent need for early detection

Parkinson's disease often goes unnoticed until a significant number of dopamine neurons are damaged, causing problems with movement, mental health, sleep, pain, and other health issues. Currently, the presence of protein clumps known as Lewy bodies, indicative of the disease, can only be confirmed post-mortem. This limitation underscores the urgent need for early detection methods to slow down or halt the progression of this debilitating disease.

Mitochondrial DNA: A potential biomarker for Parkinson's

The research team believes they have identified an early biomarker linked to cellular energy release. In human cells, including neurons, DNA is not solely contained within the nucleus. The mitochondria, responsible for generating energy within a cell, possess their own genetic material known as mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA), which is inherited from the mother. This mtDNA could potentially serve as an early warning sign for diseases like Parkinson's.

The role of mitochondrial dysfunction in Parkinson's

Mitochondria produce waste products known as reactive oxygen species/free radicals. If not properly cleared, these can be toxic. The close proximity of mtDNA to where free radicals are produced makes it susceptible to dysfunction over time, in comparison to nuclear DNA. Over time, mutations can accumulate in mtDNA leading to mitochondrial inefficiencies which are closely associated with onset of Parkinson's and a form of dementia associated with Lewy bodies.

Comparing patients with iRBD and Parkinson's

The study involved 17 patients with idiopathic rapid eye movement sleep behavior disorder (IRBD), a condition often experienced by those later diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and dementia with Lewy bodies. The researchers compared the blood and CSF of IRBD patients with 34 other patients, who also had IRBD but later developed Parkinson's/Lewy body dementia. The control group included 20 age-matched adults sans IRBD, Lewy body dementia, or Parkinson's.

Damaged mtDNA linked to Parkinson's and Lewy body dementia

The research team found significantly more damaged mtDNA molecules in the CSF of patients with IRBD, and those who later also got a diagnosis for Parkinson's disease/Lewy body dementia, compared to unaffected controls. "We have observed that the amount of [mt]DNA with deletions is related to the time it takes for patients with sleep behavior disorders to manifest clinical symptoms of Parkinson's disease," said the team.