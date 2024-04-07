Google files patent for radar-based fall detection system in US
Google has recently submitted a patent application to the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), for a radar-based fall detection system. The patent, named 'Privacy-preserving radar-based fall monitoring,' describes a stationary smart home device that utilizes radar waves to detect if someone nearby has fallen. This technology could potentially be integrated into Google's Nest Hub product line, offering additional safety features particularly beneficial for older users.
How does the tech work?
The radar-based fall detection system would work by tracking the center-of-mass and using machine learning to identify a fall. If a fall is detected, the device would announce the incident and seek an audio response from the individual. In case of confirmation or lack of prompt response, an alert would be sent via Wi-Fi to an emergency contact. The patent provides an example of such alert: "A fall was detected at Margret's home and she indicated that she needs help."
Alert confirmation and emergency contact communication
The patent suggests that the recipient of the alert may need to confirm its receipt. If not confirmed, additional emergency contacts could receive the notification. The device could also facilitate an interaction between the fallen user and their emergency contact or even local emergency services. This ensures that help is sought promptly in case a fall is detected. However, the patent's only drawback is that it won't detect falls if the person and smart-home device are located in separate rooms.
False detection and multiple user scenarios
In cases where a fall is falsely detected, users can simply state that they're fine. The device would then respond with: "Okay. I won't contact anyone. I hope you are okay." Google's patent also outlines that when two or more persons are detected nearby, the fall detection feature can be deactivated under the assumption that another person is able to provide "significantly more help" than a smart home device.
Monitoring walking pace and potential applications
The radar-based fall detection technology also has potential applications in monitoring someone's walking pace over time. According to Google's patent, "As the monitored person's walking pace decreases, a determination can be made that she is becoming more feeble and more likely to fall." This data could be used to identify trends in the person's walking pace over weeks, months, and even years, and could be shared with an emergency contact.