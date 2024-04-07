Next Article

Fall detection is one of the most prominent features on smartwatches and trackers today

Google files patent for radar-based fall detection system in US

By Akash Pandey 05:03 pm Apr 07, 202405:03 pm

What's the story Google has recently submitted a patent application to the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), for a radar-based fall detection system. The patent, named 'Privacy-preserving radar-based fall monitoring,' describes a stationary smart home device that utilizes radar waves to detect if someone nearby has fallen. This technology could potentially be integrated into Google's Nest Hub product line, offering additional safety features particularly beneficial for older users.

Operations

How does the tech work?

The radar-based fall detection system would work by tracking the center-of-mass and using machine learning to identify a fall. If a fall is detected, the device would announce the incident and seek an audio response from the individual. In case of confirmation or lack of prompt response, an alert would be sent via Wi-Fi to an emergency contact. The patent provides an example of such alert: "A fall was detected at Margret's home and she indicated that she needs help."

Alert protocol

Alert confirmation and emergency contact communication

The patent suggests that the recipient of the alert may need to confirm its receipt. If not confirmed, additional emergency contacts could receive the notification. The device could also facilitate an interaction between the fallen user and their emergency contact or even local emergency services. This ensures that help is sought promptly in case a fall is detected. However, the patent's only drawback is that it won't detect falls if the person and smart-home device are located in separate rooms.

Flexibility

False detection and multiple user scenarios

In cases where a fall is falsely detected, users can simply state that they're fine. The device would then respond with: "Okay. I won't contact anyone. I hope you are okay." Google's patent also outlines that when two or more persons are detected nearby, the fall detection feature can be deactivated under the assumption that another person is able to provide "significantly more help" than a smart home device.

Additional features

Monitoring walking pace and potential applications

The radar-based fall detection technology also has potential applications in monitoring someone's walking pace over time. According to Google's patent, "As the monitored person's walking pace decreases, a determination can be made that she is becoming more feeble and more likely to fall." This data could be used to identify trends in the person's walking pace over weeks, months, and even years, and could be shared with an emergency contact.