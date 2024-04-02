Next Article

Jiankui was convicted in 2019

Scientist resumes human embryo gene-editing research following release from prison

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:52 pm Apr 02, 202412:52 pm

What's the story He Jiankui, the Chinese scientist who caused a global uproar in 2018 by using CRISPR technology to modify human embryos' DNA, has resumed his research after serving a three-year prison sentence. Convicted in 2019 for violating medical regulations, Jiankui's experiments were widely criticized by scientists, ethicists, and regulators for significant scientific and ethical violations. Now eighteen months post-release, he is once again working on gene editing in human embryos.

Goals

New focus: Treating genetic disorders

In an interview with Japanese newspaper Mainichi Shimbun, Jiankui confirmed his plans to use discarded human embryos for his research, promising to strictly adhere to national and international guidelines. He dismissed rumors about a repeat of the 2018 incident involving the birth of gene-edited twin girls. His current research aims to treat genetic disorders like Duchenne muscular dystrophy as well as familial Alzheimer's disease through gene-editing techniques applied to human embryos.

Health update

The scientist asserts gene-edited children are healthy

Jiankui has stated that the twin girls and a third child born in 2019, all of whom had their genes edited prenatally, are "perfectly healthy and have no problems with their growth." In his conversation with Mainichi Shimbun, he revealed that an analysis showed "there were no modifications to the genes other than for the medical objective," offering evidence that genome editing was safe. Despite facing backlash for his research, the scientist expressed minimal remorse for his previous work.

Future prospects

Jiankui optimistic about future of gene editing

Since his release from jail, Jiankui has resumed his gene-editing research in three laboratories. He is hopeful that his work will contribute to treatment procedures for rare genetic disorders. Assuring that his current research strictly adheres to ethical norms and regulations, he stated, "I'm proud to have helped families who wanted healthy children." He believes that "society will eventually accept" such genetic engineering in the future.