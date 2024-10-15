The new treatment offers biggest gain in survival since the adoption of chemoradiation in 1999

Breakthrough cervical cancer treatment reduces mortality rate by 40%

By Mudit Dube 12:57 pm Oct 15, 202412:57 pm

What's the story A significant breakthrough in cervical cancer treatment offers promising news for women diagnosed with this disease. Researchers at University College London (UCL) and University College London Hospital (UCLH) have completed a long-term study on a new treatment regime that significantly reduces the risk of death and recurrence. The novel method includes a short course of chemotherapy prior to the usual chemoradiation therapy. The findings from this 10-year-long study involving patients from the UK, Mexico, India, Italy and Brazil are encouraging.

Global impact

Cervical cancer: A global health concern

Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women across the globe, with around 660,000 new cases and 350,000 deaths every year, according to the World Health Organization. In the UK alone, there are about 3,200 cases and 800 deaths every year. Despite advancements in treatment methods, around 30% of patients see a recurrence of the disease. This new treatment strategy hopes to change that by reducing both mortality and recurrence rates.

Trial outcomes

Landmark clinical trial reveals promising results

The phase-three clinical trial, dubbed the Interlace trial, included 500 women suffering from locally advanced cervical cancer which had not metastasized (spread to other parts of the body). The participants were randomly assigned to the new treatment regime or the standard chemoradiation therapy. The results showed a 40% lower mortality risk and 35% lower recurrence risk over a minimum of five years for those on the new treatment. The findings have been published in The Lancet, a leading medical journal.

Expert opinion

'Biggest gain in survival since 1999'

Dr. Mary McCormack, the lead investigator of the trial at UCL, called this discovery the biggest breakthrough in the treatment of cervical cancer since the end of the last century. "This is the biggest gain in survival since the adoption of chemoradiation in 1999," she said. "Every improvement in survival for a cancer patient is important, especially when the treatment is well-tolerated and given for a relatively short time, allowing women to get back to their normal lives relatively quickly."

Adoption appeal

Calls for widespread adoption of new treatment regime

The success of the new treatment regime has led to calls for its widespread implementation both in the UK and globally. Dr. McCormack stressed that this approach is a simple way to make a positive difference using existing, affordable drugs already approved for patient use. She said, "It has already been adopted by some cancer centers and there's no reason that this shouldn't be offered to all patients undergoing chemoradiation for this cancer."