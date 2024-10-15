Summarize Simplifying... In short Flipkart, with its 300 million registered users, offers a lucrative platform for sellers.

To join, you need a GSTIN, PAN card, active Indian bank account, and a ready inventory.

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:38 pm Oct 15, 2024

What's the story The Indian e-commerce sector should hit ₹4,416.68 billion by 2024-end. Flipkart has captured a major chunk of this market, and thus becoming a seller on this platform is a lucrative proposition. To register as a seller, visit the Flipkart Seller Hub and click on the "Start Selling" button. Sign up using email/mobile number, provide business details, complete KYC documentation, fill in required business information, set up bank account for payments, add products to your catalog, and finally price them competitively.

Benefits

Why sell on Flipkart?

Flipkart gives sellers access to over 300 million registered users across India. The platform offers various promotional tools, like discounts, advertising, and visibility boosts, to help drive traffic to their listings. Also, Flipkart's secure payment gateway ensures timely payments while its extensive logistics network enables sellers to reach buyers nationwide, without having to manage shipping and delivery themselves.

Requirements

Eligibility criteria for becoming a seller

In order to become a seller on Flipkart, you will have to meet certain eligibility criteria. These include having a valid Goods and Services Tax Identification Number (GSTIN) for your business, a PAN card for tax purposes, and an active Indian bank account to receive payments from Flipkart. Finally, a minimum inventory of products ready to be sold with complete descriptions, images, and pricing is required.

Solution

Virtual offices can help meet Flipkart's requirements

For entrepreneurs who don't have a physical office/storefront, virtual offices can serve as a solution to fulfill Flipkart's demands for a business address, the GST registration, and compliance documents. A virtual office provides all the essentials of a physical office - like a professional business address, mail handling, and even legal documentation - without requiring an actual physical location. This way, sellers can meet Flipkart's registration and compliance requirements while keeping costs low and remaining flexible.