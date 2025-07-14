Who was San Rechal Gandhi? Model-influencer dies by suicide

San Rechal Gandhi, a 26-year-old model and social media influencer from Puducherry , died by suicide on Sunday. Known for her strong advocacy against colorism in the modeling and entertainment industry, she reportedly consumed an overdose of blood pressure tablets at her residence. Despite being rushed to Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and later the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, she couldn't be saved. A postmortem examination is scheduled for today. Here's everything to know about her.

Career highlights Gandhi had won multiple titles Gandhi started her modeling career at a young age, winning titles like Miss Dark Queen Tamil Nadu 2019 and Queen of Madras 2022. Gandhi had a successful career, winning several titles including Miss Pondicherry 2022 and Miss Best Attitude 2019. She also represented India in the Miss Africa Golden pageant in 2023. Apart from her modeling pursuits, she was a pageant coach with over 180K followers on Instagram. She last posted on the social media platform on May 31.

Personal struggles Financial distress and possible marital issues Gandhi was reportedly under severe financial distress. She had visited her father's house hours before her demise, seeking money. However, he denied her any financial assistance due to his responsibilities toward his son, said reports. In the months leading up to her death, she had also sold her jewelry to support her professional pursuits. She got married a year ago, and cops are probing whether marital stress was also a reason behind the suicide, reported Free Press Journal.