How to use Airtel's AI-powered fraud detection tool on WhatsApp
What's the story
To tackle the increasing menace of spam on messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram, Airtel has launched an advanced fraud detection system in India.
The telecom giant says the tool actively detects and blocks access to harmful websites and malicious domains in real-time.
The new feature comes as part of Airtel's continuous efforts to bolster its cybersecurity infrastructure.
Here's more about it.
Comprehensive coverage
System covers various digital platforms
The new fraud detection system from Airtel covers a wide range of digital platforms under its protection.
These include OTT streaming services, web browsers, email clients, social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, messaging services like WhatsApp and Telegram, and traditional SMS channels.
By constantly monitoring internet activity on these platforms, the system can detect fraudulent domains and prevent users from visiting potentially dangerous websites.
Advanced technology
Airtel's multi-layered intelligence architecture
Airtel's fraud detection system is based on a multi-layered intelligence architecture.
The advanced tech filters suspicious domains and leverages real-time threat intelligence from global databases and Airtel's own repository of known cyber threat actors.
When a user tries to access a flagged or unsafe link, the system blocks the site from loading and redirects them to a warning page explaining why access was denied.
No extra charge
Free service for Airtel customers
The new fraud detection service will be automatically enabled for all Airtel customers, mobile and broadband, at no additional cost.
The rollout has already started in Haryana and plans are in place to expand the service to other parts of India in the near future.
This comes just months after Airtel introduced spam alerts for incoming calls and SMS messages.