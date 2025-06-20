The streaming side of Jon Hamm you need to see
What's the story
Known for his iconic role in Mad Men, Jon Hamm has made a successful transition into the streaming era.
With traditional television landscapes shifting, actors like Hamm have evolved with new platforms and opportunities.
His journey through the streaming world is a story of strategic choices and adaptability.
The story of how these qualities have kept him relevant and thriving in a rapidly changing industry.
Role variety
Embracing diverse roles
Hamm has taken on a range of roles across various genres in the streaming space, including standout performances in Fargo, The Morning Show, and Apple TV+'s Your Friends & Neighbors.
By expanding his portfolio, he has proven his mettle as an actor.
Not only does this widen his audience's appeal, but it also helps him connect with different viewer segments who consume content across multiple streaming platforms.
Platform partnerships
Collaborating with emerging platforms
Hamm's collaborations with up-and-coming streaming platforms have been vital in his success.
By associating with these services, he not only capitalizes on their quickly expanding subscriber bases but also gains from their innovative content strategies.
Such partnerships keep Hamm ahead in the game, always at the forefront of the latest trends and innovations.
This tactic has been instrumental in keeping him relevant and appealing in the digital era.
Star influence
Leveraging star power in new formats
Riding on his established star power, Hamm has explored new formats such as limited series and feature films exclusive to streaming services.
His name alone brings attention to these projects, pulling viewers who are excited to watch familiar faces in fresh narratives made for digital consumption.
Though Hamm's streaming game is undeniably strong, he chooses to stay off social media. He once described it as "the visual equivalent of masturbating," making his stance on digital vanity crystal clear.